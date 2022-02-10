Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.53 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.48. 2,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kforce by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

