Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 2.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

