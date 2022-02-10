King DAG Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and approximately $227,119.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00103073 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

