Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.92 ($118.30).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($137.93) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($114.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($134.48) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($113.79) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($114.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €81.24 ($93.38) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($66.52) and a one year high of €81.82 ($94.05). The company’s fifty day moving average is €91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.39.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.