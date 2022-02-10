Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

