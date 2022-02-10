KKR & Co. Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

KKR stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

