Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KOS. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.66.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,747,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 763,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

