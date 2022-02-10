Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.01. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 521,417 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.