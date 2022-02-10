Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE LADR opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.