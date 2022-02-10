Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.86) to €5.00 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

