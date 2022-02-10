Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 184.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 468,369 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 9,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CSX by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 556,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.74 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

