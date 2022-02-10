Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 4,522 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several analysts have commented on CS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

