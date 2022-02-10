Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 5,225 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($81.61) to €75.00 ($86.21) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

