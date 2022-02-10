Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swmg LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

