Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.