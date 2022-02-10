Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 859.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lannett by 866.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 182,464 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

