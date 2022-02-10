Lantern Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
