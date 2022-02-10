Lantern Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LTRN stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

