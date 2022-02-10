LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stake Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $71,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $125.53 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $113.48 and a one year high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

