Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Acquires 101,700 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,529.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 182,918 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 529,896 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.