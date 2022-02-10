Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 76,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

