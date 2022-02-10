Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 83.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

