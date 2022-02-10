Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $315.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,162. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.72. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

