LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,378. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveRamp stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

