LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,378. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveRamp stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
