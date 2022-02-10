LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.43, but opened at $42.42. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LiveRamp shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.