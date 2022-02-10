Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 53.09 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.72. The stock has a market cap of £37.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.