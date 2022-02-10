Loews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

L opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on L shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loews stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.