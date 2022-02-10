Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Up 3.6%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN) was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 83,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 32,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)
