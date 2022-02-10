Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Up 3.6%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN) was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 83,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 32,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

