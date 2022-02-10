London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,935 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after buying an additional 364,361 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,182. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

