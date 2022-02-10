London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 21,473 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $26,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $114,597,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $6.44 on Thursday, hitting $317.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,403. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

