London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $43.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 275,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

