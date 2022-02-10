London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 22,785 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

