Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,800 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

