Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.87 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

