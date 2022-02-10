Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,136 shares of company stock valued at $703,984,977 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.92 and a 200-day moving average of $332.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

