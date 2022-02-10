Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.03 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

