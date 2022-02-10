LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $73,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,007,318. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.60. 8,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.06 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

