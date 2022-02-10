LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,007,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $190.77 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.06 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

