Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.93.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LITE opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

