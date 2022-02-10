Luxor Capital Group LP Purchases New Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 363,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.32% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,070.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 32,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

