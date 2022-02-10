Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 1,883,765 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883,765 shares during the period. Beauty Health accounts for about 0.7% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 2.52% of Beauty Health worth $82,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 71,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

