Luxor Capital Group LP Takes Position in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 10,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. Xos Inc has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 over the last ninety days.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

