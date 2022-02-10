Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,048 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.92% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the third quarter worth $57,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

