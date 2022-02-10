LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given New €900.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €860.00 ($988.51) to €900.00 ($1,034.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($873.56) to €820.00 ($942.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $635.33.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $164.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $124.26 and a 52 week high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

