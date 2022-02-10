Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $54.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of LYFT opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. Lyft has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

