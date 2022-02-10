Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 6,474 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after buying an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,719,000.

Shares of KE stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

