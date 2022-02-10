Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of ELY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

