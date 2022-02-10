Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.13) EPS.
NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.44. 301,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.