Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.13) EPS.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.44. 301,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

