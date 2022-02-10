Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.41. 3,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

