Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $189,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $8.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,534. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

