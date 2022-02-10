Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.90. 3,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

